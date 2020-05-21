Over 10,000 J'cans register on MDLink to access doctor online

KINGSTON, Jamaica— More than 10,000 Jamaicans have registered on the telehealth platform, MDLink, as they adhere to social distancing rules during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The online platform, which also has a mobile app, incorporates text, audio and video to allow patients to connect with locally registered doctors, including general practitioners/family doctors, gynecologists, dentists, psychiatrists and allergists.

According to a release from C&W Business Jamaica, patients can see a doctor for minor medical conditions, prescription refills, chronic illnesses and medical screenings. The platform allows 300- 500 patients to be managed and assessed daily.

Dr Che Bowen, CEO and Founder of MDLink said he has seen a major uptick in the number of patients and doctors registered to utilise his company's telehealth platform since COVID-19.

“Today, we have over 10,000 patients registered and 200 doctors providing much needed medical advice – 85 per cent of which joined in the past three weeks,” shared Dr Bowen.

With telecommunications being a major element of MDLink's business model, the telehealth company partnered with C&W Business Jamaica in 2019 for connectivity services.

“We have been deliberate in forging our partnership with MDLink because it is a great example of technology transforming the lives of Jamaicans,” stated Delroy McLean, Senior Director, C&W Business Jamaica.

He continued: “Effective May 1, we zero-rated the cost for Flow customers with or without a data plan to use the MDLink mobile app for remote medical support. Customers will require data to download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store, but data will not be required to use the app thereafter on the Flow network.”

It is reported that over 70 per cent of MD Link patients utilise the mobile app for medical attention while 25 per cent use a desktop and one per cent use a tablet.

Since launching in 2017, MD Link has expanded to the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia and the British Virgin Islands.