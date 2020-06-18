Over 100 attend appointment-only Old Harbour health fair

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over 100 residents of Old Harbour accessed free medical consultations at a health and wellness fair at Old Harbour Bay Primary School last Friday.

Given the impact of COVID-19, the residents were seen by appointment only, and had access to masks, face shields and multiple sanitising stations.

Jamaica Energy Partners, which hosted the fair, said that following the mandatory temperature checks and hand sanitising, the patients did standard blood pressure, glucose and urine tests, and checked their height and weight before sitting with the doctor.

The team of doctors included general practitioners, a pediatric resident and an obstetrician/gynaecologist.

The company said its volunteers led those who received prescriptions to the pharmacy area, where the pharmacist scanned and sent their prescriptions to Pharmacy Plus located in Old Harbour Bay.

Jamaica Energy Partners has been hosting the Old Harbour health fair for the past five years. It gifted all residents with $2,500 towards the total cost of their pharmaceuticals.

“We at Jamaica Energy Partners are grateful for the opportunity to cater to the medical needs of the Old Harbour Bay residents even amid a pandemic. We look forward to another successful staging next year,” the company said.

The residents also received packages which included diabetic starter kits, eyeglasses, hygiene kits, lip balms, walkers/rollators, pain medication and skin ointments courtesy of Food for the Poor.

The National Health Fund also provided gift packages with fabric totes, water bottles, pens, notebooks, pill counters and stress balls.