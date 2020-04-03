Over 100 charged for violating curfew in Grenada

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Over 100 people are now facing charges for violating a mandatory 24 hour curfew in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew, that came into effect earlier this week, is part of the strategy employed by the government to reduce the movement of people as part of social distancing measures.

The police told reporters on Friday that most of the charges were laid between 6:00 am (local time) Thursday and 6:00 am Friday. A total of 44 individuals were taken into custody.

Of those charged, 39 were arrested; this is in addition to five who were arrested on the island of Carriacou.

The police report that overall, 115 persons have been charged with most of them being arrested in the parish of St George's.

“This increase was largely due to the employment of drone technology which now allows us wider capabilities to enforce these regulations,” said Head of the Community Relations Department, Vannie Curwen, who was speaking on Friday morning during a virtual daily brief with reporters.

“You will appreciate a significant increase in the number of persons arrested for the last three days and as indicated two days ago, we will be employing drone technology which we have done and which is aiding us in enforcing the regulations more stringently,” he said.

The police started using drone technology earlier this week.

According to the Emergency Powers legislation, which Grenada used as a guide to enforce the curfew and other regulations for the limited state of emergency, if anyone violates the regulations, they are liable to a fine of EC$1000 or 12 months imprisonment.

The regulation for the limited state of emergency among other things restrict the movement of citizens through a seven-day curfew that started on March 30 at 7:00 pm (local time) and will end on April 6 at 7:00 pm.