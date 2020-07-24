Over 14 Caribbean markets will have access to Reggae Sumfest 2020 — Flow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fans in over 14 Caribbean markets will be able to tune in to watch Reggae Sumfest tonight and tomorrow from the comfort of their homes.

The 2020 staging of the event was moved online following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak earlier this year. The event will be powered by Flow Jamaica, which will provide all technology support required for the virtual staging of the annual festival.

“Reggae Sumfest is a premier event with a solid reputation of stellar performances and world-class production. With the impact of COVID-19, we've gone virtual but will still be delivering the event at the high standard that our supporters expect. To this end, our partnership with Flow is a no brainer,” Joe Bogdanovich, chairman and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, the producers of Reggae Sumfest, said.

“The success of our first ever virtual staging is heavily dependent on the technology backbone that supports it and so we've opted to go with Flow as the provider of choice for these kinds of executions. The Sumfest team is encouraging our fans all over the world to enjoy our gift of music as we take a respite from the challenges of COVID-19,” he added.

Night One kicks off on Friday, July 24 at 8:00 pm and will feature acts such as Agent Sasco, Ding Dong Shenseea, Teejay, Konshens, Ishawna, D'yani, Tanto Metro & Devonte, Chronic Law, Marcy Chin, Frisco Kid, Daddy 1 and Chakka Demus & Pliers.

Night Two will follow on Saturday, July 25, at 8:00 pm and will feature acts such as Tarrus Riley, Freddie McGregor, Sizzla, Gyptian, Maxi Priest, Koffee plus some special performances.

The company said supporters can watch the virtual performances for free at @ReggaeSumfest on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube as well as @Musicians on Facebook.

A delayed broadcast of the event will be played across the Caribbean on Flow 100, the company's cable TV channel.