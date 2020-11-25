Over 2,400 US COVID deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) - The United States on Wednesday registered more than 2,400 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally -- the highest daily toll in six months as the Thanksgiving holiday began.

At 8:30 pm, the country had recorded a total of 262,080 COVID deaths, up by 2,439 in 24 hours. It also registered nearly 200,000 new cases.