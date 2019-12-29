Over 2000 pounds of ganja seized off St Thomas coast
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Members of the security forces are reporting the seizure of more than 2000 pounds of ganja off the coast of Morant Bay, St Thomas on Saturday, December 28 in what they say is part of their efforts in dismantling the guns-for-drugs trade.
Reports from the Narcotics Division are that members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a boat about 6:00 am carrying approximately 2354 pounds of the illicit drug. Five men, who were aboard the vessel, were taken into custody after the police were alerted.
The vessel, an undetermined amount of oil, and other personal items were also seized, the police said.
The men remain in custody as the investigations continue; their identities are also being withheld.
