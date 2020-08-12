Over 200 Jamaicans trained in gang investigations, prosecutions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The US, through its International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section (INL), sponsored a two-day virtual gang investigations and prosecutions training for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency and the Department of Correctional Services from August 8 to 9.

US-based National Center for State Courts conducted the training using a team of investigators, prosecutors, and corrections experts from New York, Chicago, Barbados, and Jamaica with extensive experience investigating and prosecuting gangs.

Over 200 Jamaican officials from across the island participated. Among the topics presented was effective gang investigative techniques, including the importance of collaboration between agencies and the use of social media and intelligence gathering to build strong judicial cases.

“The United States and Jamaica have a shared interest in stemming the tide of gang activity in Jamaica as it accounts for close to 60 per cent of the homicides in Jamaica and is linked to transnational crime,” said US ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia.

"This training strengthens our mutual national security and advances the safety of our citizens,” he added.

The August 8-9 training was the first in a series designed to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and correctional officers to combat gang activities through stronger prosecutions and halting gang activities in prisons.