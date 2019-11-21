Over 200 hotel workers attend pension sensitization session

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Two hundred and fifty hotel workers from Iberostar Montego Bay, attended the first of a series of pension sensitization sessions for registration for membership of the pension scheme yesterday.

The session, spearheaded by Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, was held as part of an islandwide effort to update workers on the next steps for the Tourism Workers Pension scheme.

"We had a full house and we will continue this process island wide to make sure our workers understand the rudiments of the scheme and are prepared for the actual start of registration," Bartlett said.

The ministry said the 250 workers in attendance provided their contact details as an expression of interest and should be notified once full registration begins in January.

"Elements to operationalise the scheme are well underway. The request for proposal for the fund manager is already out and bids are to come in by next week. The actuary is also being shortlisted and is expected to be appointed in short order," Bartlett added.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith, encouraged the workers to join the scheme by "preparing yourself as it will endow to your own welfare in the long run".

The Tourism Workers' Pension Scheme is designed to cover all workers ages 18-59 in the tourism sector, whether permanent, contract or self-employed, the ministry said.