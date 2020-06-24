Over 3,000 visitors recorded last week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says preliminary data from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) shows that since the opening up of the borders, over 3,000 visitors (tourists) have been to Jamaica.

Bartlett, who was speaking in the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives today, said that while the figure was much lower than pre-COVID-19 visits, he welcomed the 3,143 visitors recorded by the JTB from June 15-22, mainly at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

Bartlett said that he believes in the current COVID-19 period, health will become the new wealth, as visitors will continue to seek experiences, but will be looking through holistic wellness lens.

“This includes wellness programmes, natural beauty treatments, and fresh food with fewer travel miles. This makes Jamaica an easy fit for the 'new normal', because this has always been our focus,” he said.

“Our marketing arm, the Jamaica Tourist Board, has been doing an excellent job of inspiring confidence in both the local and international markets, that Jamaica is a safe and secure destination for all,” he added.

Balford Henry