Over 3000 pounds of ganja seized in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two men have been taken into police custody following the seizure of over 3,000 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of over J$12 million by the Narcotics Police on the Spur Tree main road in Manchester yesterday.

According to a report from the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), officers were conducting operations in the area about 3:40 pm when they signalled a GMC motor truck to stop.

The CCU said the driver complied and the motor vehicle subsequently searched. The search yielded 62 knitted plastic bags with several packages of compressed ganja weighing approximately 3,010 pounds.

The truck and the drugs were seized and the men taken into custody. Their identities are, however, being withheld at this time pending formal interviews in the presence of their attorneys.