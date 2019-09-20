Over 500 people volunteer to cleanup Barmouth Beach

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 500 volunteers have committed to clean up Barmouth Beach in St Catherine in celebration of International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) on Saturday, September 21 under the theme 'Fighting for Trash Free Seas'.

The volunteers are from secondary and tertiary schools, corporate entities, community-based and non-governmental organisations.

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) said it is partnering with the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) this year to host clean-up activities to tackle the persistent challenge of marine litter.

The agency's beaches coordinator Chalene Roye-Myrie noted that the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (Jamaica's Beach Control Authority) is committed to the preservation of the islands marine landscape.

“We want to see more trash free seas and are aiming to exceed last year's collection of trash weighed in excess of 2,600 kg that was compiled at the Hellshire Bay Beach,” she said.

“We are encouraging all Jamaicans to take a stand and continue to clean up the island's coastline on ICCD and beyond - capitalising on opportunities including the NRCA/NEPA Adopt A Beach Programme.”

Director of Natural Resources Management and Environmental Planning at UDC, Sara Simpson- Tulloch explained that ICCD provides UDC with an opportunity to protect our future by safeguarding our oceans.

“We look forward to partnering with this year's volunteers to put a dent in the accumulation of solid waste along the coastline at Barmouth Beach,” she said.

“We hope that, together, we can use this platform as a means to lead by example concerning the conservation of our nation's natural resources and encouraging environmental responsibility and promote public awareness.”