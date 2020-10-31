Over 50 St Catherine south residents prosecuted for breaches of Disaster Risk Management Act in October

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine South police have issued a warning in the parish following the prosecution of over 50 people found in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act for the month of October alone.

Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the St Catherine South Division, Clive Blair said over 1,500 individuals have been warned over the period, more than 310 business establishments ordered closed, and more than 100 loud noises have been turned off by the police in accordance with the Disaster Risk Management Act regulations.

The SSP said the constabulary is aware of parties being hosted in secluded areas and that they are being advertised on social media without stipulated venues. He added that these events are very risky for patrons who are sometimes victims of conflicts among gang members.

The police noted that there are instances where the criminals use these events and the opportunity it affords them to carry out attacks on their rivals and patrons who are innocent bystanders.

“Where the police are not aware of these secret events they will not be policed and patrons are far more vulnerable to attacks and are therefore encouraged not to attend them,” the constabulary's corporate communications unit (CCU) said in a release today.

The police said they are working to ascertain these locations and will apprehend promoters who are in breach.

They further appealed to citizens to adhere to guidelines outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act and report loud noise events, any suspicious activities or large gatherings to the nearest police station or via the 119 police emergency number.