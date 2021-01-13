Over 520 passports processed through community fairs — PICA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over 520 passports have been processed by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) through local business and community fairs, the agency reported yesterday.

This, it said, has been saving citizens the hassle of travelling to Kingston during the coronavirus outbreak.

The passport agency said with the islandwide fairs, which are held in partnership with the Social Development Commission (SDC), it is more convenient for residents to submit documents and make payments for both new and renewal passport applications.

“Given the issues pertaining to travel brought on by COVID-19, it was prudent that PICA lends itself to reaching people in their own communities. This is a valuable endeavour which is making sure that each Jamaican has access to a passport,” Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang said

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer at PICA, Andrew Wynter, added that, “The partnership with the SDC is very important to PICA as the SDC is an organisation that works closely to build communities. The agency is on a mission to take our products and services to communities. The new [COVID-19] norm has created an environment where customers are not able to conduct business in the usual manner and the SDC has provided us with an opportunity to take our products and services to the communities.”

The next fair will be held in Annotto Bay, St Mary on February 5 and will commence at 8:00 am. The fairs are expected to end in March.