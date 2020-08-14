Over 700 primary school teachers educated through NEPA Junior Environment Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— More than 700 primary school teachers at the grade four to six level received environmental education, thanks to the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and Ministry of Education Youth and Information (MOEYI).

According to the agency, the initiative was through the NEPA Junior Environment Programme (NJEP).

NEPA said that from July 28 to August 11, teachers were exposed to a 15-hour self-paced online training course titled, 'Planning and Delivering Environmental Topics in the National Standards Curriculum (NSC) Science and Social Studies Units.'

The course, which was delivered using Google Classroom, covered: Ecosystems, Air Pollution, Water Pollution, the Atmosphere, specifically the Ozone Layer and 5Es (Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, and Evaluate) Lesson Planning. The agency said resources were also provided to the teachers based on the topics covered.

“This course forms part of the Jamaica Teaching Council's (JTC) 2020-2021 Matrix of Teacher Empowerment Opportunities for In-Service Teachers. It was implemented by a team of Education Officers from the MOEYI's Core Curriculum Unit and NEPA technical officers. Upon completion of the course, teachers receive a Certificate of Completion from the JTC,” NEPA said in a statement.

Ava Tomlinson, senior public education and community outreach officer at NEPA, explained, “the NJEP was conceptualised in 2019 and designed to impart expert and updated information and resources on the thematic areas of the NSC related to the NEPA's mandate – to manage and protect Jamaica's land, wood, air and water.”

“We will continue to support the ministry provision of environmental education to teachers and students,” she added.