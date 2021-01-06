Over 70 Haitians repatriated from The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC)— The Department of Immigration says 74 Haitian nationals – were repatriated earlier this week.

The department said the group consisted of 21 convicted adult migrants who were lawfully detained and processed and an additional 53 migrants who were lawfully detained and processed for Illegal Landing in South Andros over the holiday season.

The repatriation exercise was led by Senior Immigration Officer Vonetta Darling- Flowers and a team of eight officers from the Department's Enforcement Unit.

The Department of Immigration says that it is committed to carrying out the mandates of the agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management to ensure “compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.

We further wish to remind members of the public that it is a criminal offence punishable by law to harbour illegal migrants in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”