Over 71,000 Jamaicans apply for COVID-19 aid under CARE programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke is a tweet earlier today (April 10) informed that 71,182 applications have been received for assistance under the Government's CARE (COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees) package.

The finance minister noted in his tweet that 51,205 of the total amount of application were for compassionate grants and 19,744 for the SET Cash grant.

The categories announced by the finance minister under the CARE package are inclusive of:

1 – SET CASH

2 – BEST CASH

3 – COVID-19 General Grants

4 – COVID-19 Compassionate Grants

5 – COVID-19 Small Business Grants

6 – TOURISM – Grants

7 – PATH Grants