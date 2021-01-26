Over 80% of island's streetlights now smart LEDs — JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says over 80 per cent of the islands' streetlights are now smart LEDs, with all island coverage expected by December this year.

Noting that there are presently 84,700 of the more efficient, smart Light Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs, the company said 18,000 were installed last year.

Some parishes are now completely outfitted with LED streetlights including St Catherine, St James and Clarendon, the JPS said. It added that Kingston and St Andrew and St Ann are close to being fully upgraded with over 90 per cent smart streetlight installations in place.

The electricity provider said the success of the Streetlight Programme is as a result of the team's commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of customers. It noted further that it has also been working closely with the Ministry of Local Government, parish councillors and other stakeholders, to ensure the effective execution of streetlight replacements and repairs in various communities.

“I am very pleased that we have reached this milestone. The project has enabled us to support security, transportation and night life activities that impact us all in meaningful ways. Our own ongoing transformation to a more innovative and responsive company is also at the heart of this initiative, as we strive to deliver superior service to our customers,” JPS Chief Operating Officer, Gary Barrow said.

The company said that in addition to being more energy efficient, the upgraded LED streetlights are also outfitted with smart controllers which allow for improved maintenance and monitoring.