Over 9,000 nabbed in St James for traffic breaches since January
ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James police are reporting that over 9,000 people have been prosecuted for breaches of the Road Traffic Act in the parish between January 1 and February 20.
Over the period some 9473 tickets have been issued during multi agency operations, led by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in collaboration with the Jamaica Defence Force, Transport Authority and the Island Traffic Authority.
Some 184 motor cars and 54 motor cycles seized were seized during the operations, the police reported.
Meanwhile, 50 people have been arrested for breaching the Road Traffic Act, while over 800 were charged for exceeding the speed limits in regular crash zones such as the Rose Hall and Bogue main roads.
Horace Hines
