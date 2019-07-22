Over a third of households have sought help from PATH
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over one-third of Jamaican households have applied for assistance under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), since it started in 2002.
For 2016, which is covered by the latest edition of the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions (JSLC), 5.6 per cent had applied within the 12-month period.
In terms of regions, 24.2 per cent are in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA), 37.9 per cent in “Other Towns” and 44.9 per cent in Rural Areas.
Nearly half of households are headed by females (48.7 per cent), compared to 27.1 per cent of households headed by males, were registered.
Since the start of the programme, approximately 71 per cent of persons among the poorest households have applied, including 10.2 per cent which applied during 2016. Of the 71 per cent, 61 per cent had received assistance at some point, previously.
The information is contained in the JSLC 2016 Report published jointly by the Planning Institute of Jamaica(PIOJ) and the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) and tabled in Parliament last week.
Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy