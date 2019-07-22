Over a third of households have sought help from PATH

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over one-third of Jamaican households have applied for assistance under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), since it started in 2002.

For 2016, which is covered by the latest edition of the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions (JSLC), 5.6 per cent had applied within the 12-month period.

In terms of regions, 24.2 per cent are in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA), 37.9 per cent in “Other Towns” and 44.9 per cent in Rural Areas.

Nearly half of households are headed by females (48.7 per cent), compared to 27.1 per cent of households headed by males, were registered.

Since the start of the programme, approximately 71 per cent of persons among the poorest households have applied, including 10.2 per cent which applied during 2016. Of the 71 per cent, 61 per cent had received assistance at some point, previously.



The information is contained in the JSLC 2016 Report published jointly by the Planning Institute of Jamaica(PIOJ) and the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) and tabled in Parliament last week.



Balford Henry