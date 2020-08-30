Owners urged to come forward after 26 stolen goats recovered in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The police are appealing to farmers in Manchester who may have been victims of goat thieves, especially in and around the New Green area, to contact them immediately.
Lawmen said the appeal comes as two suspected goat thieves were nabbed and 26 goats recovered in New Green in the parish.
The police said the men were captured about 2:30 pm yesterday when officers went to investigate a farmer's report of his animals being stolen.
Following investigative leads, the team went to the New Acres community in New Green, where the stolen goats were recovered.
The police said a Honda motor car, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was also seized.
The police are asking persons who wish to come forward to identify their goats to contact the Mandeville Police at 876-961-5538 or 876-962-2250.
