O-Wrap: Dunrobin stunt driver to apologise...Nurse murdered in Mandeville... Help wanted for St Elizabeth farmers
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
1. Driver of Benz performing stunts at Dunrobin Ave intersection to apologise
The police say they have contacted the driver of the black Mercedes Benz-AMG motor vehicle that was captured on video making a daring stunt at a busy intersection in the Corporate Area.
2. Woman rescued after vehicle plunges off Hellshire main road
Jamaica Defence Force soldiers this morning rescued a woman on the Hellshire main road in St Catherine after her motor vehicle ran off the road into nearby waters.
3. Transport Authority clarifies 'misinformation' about tracking devices in public passenger vehicles
The Transport Authority is seeking to clarify what it says is misinformation in the public domain regarding the number of companies that may be utilised by public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators to install tracking devices.
4. Practical nurse murdered in Mandeville
A 58-year-old practical nurse died in hospital Monday after being stabbed during an early morning robbery attempt as she walked to work in Mandeville.
5. Give priority to safety and health of children, CAC urges parents
The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is encouraging parents to prioritise the safety and health of their children during their back-to-school preparations.
6. AK-47 rifle seized in St James, four women arrested
Five people including four females have been arrested following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation conducted on Dooney Corner in Salt Spring, St James this morning the police have reported.
7. PNP caretaker wants urgent help for drought-hit Southwest St Elizabeth farmers
People's National Party (PNP) Caretaker/Candidate for Southwest St Elizabeth, Ewan Stephenson, is calling for urgent help for farmers in the drought-ravaged bread basket parish, as he says hundreds of acres of food crops are perishing for a lack of water.
8. Thousands flock Spice's back-to-school treat
Far more people than Spice bargained for turned up at the Maverley Gospel Hall on Molynes Road in Kingston for the deejay's back-to-school treat a short while ago.
9. Police credit union offers scholarships to successful PEP students
The Jamaica Police Co-operative Credit Union (JPCCU) is awarding 60 bursaries and five Scholarships to children of members who were successful at the 2019 sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination.
10. Brazil bus hijacker, armed with toy gun, shot dead by police
A hijacker armed with what turned out to be a toy gun was shot dead by police in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday after he held a bus-load of passengers hostage for several hours on a major bridge in peak-hour traffic.
