O-Wrap: Phillips threatens court action ... Bunting best suited to lead PNP ... Jamaica signs MoUs with Kenya

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. Phillips considers court action on Integrity Commission over PM's integrity report

Opposition Leader and President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips is threatening court action against the Integrity Commission over its failure to publish the summary of Prime Minister Andrew Holness' statutory declaration for 2018.

2. Poll shows Bunting the best suited to lead the PNP

The Rise United team is reporting that an opinion poll it commissioned has shown that its candidate Peter Bunting enjoys more than twice the support of Dr Peter Phillips and stands the better chance of leading the People's National Party (PNP) to election victory.

3. Bunting polling data 'garbled, at variance with other polls' says Phillips team

Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips' OnePNP campaign team has described polling data presented by Peter Bunting's Rise United team today as “garbled, incomprehensible and out of line with OnePNP's polling data.”

4. J'can gov't signs three MoUs with Kenya

The Government of Jamaica and the Republic of Kenya together on Monday (August 5) signed agreements to facilitate closer bi-lateral relations, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is reporting.

5. Passing out parade for 148 constables at Harman Barracks today

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is scheduled to conduct a passing out parade and awards ceremony for 148 trainee constables this afternoon at the National Police College of Jamaica, Harman Barracks Campus in Kingston.

6. Police investigating suspicious death in Manchester

The Manchester police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Fine Grass close to Christiana in northern Manchester.

7. Barbados player wins J$283.5-m Super Lotto jackpot

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has announced that a player in Barbados was the winner of the $283.5 million Super Lotto jackpot for draw #1019 on Tuesday, August 6.

8. Cable theft disables Portmore's Municipal Blvd/Grange Lane traffic lights

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists to approach the Municipal Boulevard/ Grange Lane/ Passagefort Drive intersection in Portmore, St Catherine with caution as the traffic signals at the location are currently out of operation.

9. Wisynco distributes free WATA to ease heat wave

Wisynco Group Limited, distributors of the WATA brand, say they are continuing their donation of three-litre bottles of water to various communities in light of the on-going drought and heat wave this summer.

10. Cyntoia Brown released from Tennessee Women's Prison



Cyntoia Brown, championed by celebrities as a symbol of unfair sentencing, was released early Wednesday from the Tennessee Prison for Women in the United States, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute.