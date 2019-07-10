O-Wrap: Bishop Gibson High teacher shot dead... Grange tables Sexual Harassment Bill... New Zealand stun India to reach World Cup final
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:
1. Bishop Gibson High teacher shot dead
A 43-year-old teacher was shot dead at her home in Melrose Mews early Wednesday, police say.The victim has been identified as Carolyn Campbell, a teacher at the Bishop Gibson High School in Mandeville.
2. Gov't to make changes in structure of farm road programme
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JC Hutchinson, has announced that the structure of the Farm Road Programme has been changed.
3. Haiti launches campaign to vaccinate children against measles
The Haitian Government has announced plans for a major vaccination programme for toddlers against measles, rubella and poliomyelitis.
4. Grange tables Sexual Harassment Bill
The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, yesterday tabled the Sexual Harassment Bill in Parliament.
5. PNP schedules anti-corruption vigil for Half Way Tree
The People's National Party (PNP) has scheduled an anti-corruption vigil for tomorrow at Mandela Park in Half Way Tree, St Andrew.
6. Man shot dead in Rocky Point
A 29-year-old man was shot dead in Rocky Point, Clarendon on Tuesday, the police have said.He has since been identified as Derron Taylor, unemployed of Hollywood Drive, New Town in the parish.
7. New Zealand stun India by 18 runs to reach World Cup final
New Zealand reached their second World Cup final with a stunning 18-run win over shell-shocked India at Old Trafford a short while ago.
8. JTA condemns killing of Bishop Gibson High teacher
The Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) today condemned the killing of Bishop Gibson High School teacher, 43-year-old Carolyn Campbell.
9. Another Clarendon man murdered
A second Clarendon man was shot dead yesterday, police say.
10. T&T police to be polygraphed and drug tested
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) says it will commence polygraph testing of all regular and special police officers as part of the 'transformational policing for greater accountability” within the service.
