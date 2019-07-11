O-Wrap: BOJ intervenes in FX market... PNP demands action against corruption... Grange to address issues affecting Reggae Girlz, federation

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. BOJ intervenes in foreign exchange market

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says it has intervened in the foreign exchange market with an offer of US$30 million.

2. Traffic to be diverted from Barbican Road this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that it will be rerouting traffic, travelling in either directions west of Acadia Drive, from Barbican Road this weekend to prepare the road pavement along that section of the corridor.

3. Flow Jamaica launches parental leave policy

Telecommunication giants Flow Jamaica is announcing the launch of a new parental leave policy which enhances its previous maternity leave benefit and adds a provision for birth partners, adoptive and foster parents.

4. PNP demands action against corruption

New Zealand reached their second World Cup final with a stunning 18-run win over shell-shocked India at Old Trafford a short while ago.

5. Key player in lottery scam gets 4 years; prosecutor says sentence unjust

A federal judge in North Dakota yesterday sentenced a Rhode Island woman to four years in prison for funnelling lottery scam money between the United States and Jamaica, prompting a prosecutor to question the ruling.

6. Jamaican Allison Cole Philbert is Digicel Jamaica CEO

Digicel this morning announced the appointment of Allison Cole Philbert as its chief executive officer (CEO), here.Her appointment takes effect this month-end.

7. Grange working to address issues affecting Reggae Girlz, federation

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, says efforts are being made to resolve issues currently affecting the National Senior Women's Football Team.

8. Johnson Smith bats for journalists, media workers at UK conference

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says she will intensify efforts to promote and strengthen media freedom across Commonwealth countries at the Global Conference for Media Freedom now underway in London, United Kingdom (UK).

9. Address your corruption first, G2K tells PNP

Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional association of the Governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), is firing back at the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), arguing that the JLP has led the way in putting anti-corruption systems in place.

10. England thump Australia to reach first World Cup final in 27 years

England marched into the World Cup final for the first time in 27 years today, thrashing reigning champions Australia by eight wickets at Edgbaston to set up a showdown with New Zealand.