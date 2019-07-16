O-Wrap: Observe JCF rules, Commish tells cops ... Pat Kelly is dead... Fire guts warehouse

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:

1. Commissioner urges cops to observe JCF rules and regulations

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson is imploring police personnel to observe the established rules and regulations of the force when executing their duties.

2. Church council calls for non-partisan dialogue to address crime

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to initiate a process to bring together the Government, Opposition, private sector, church and civil society “into meaningful, non-partisan dialogue and strategic action towards bringing the crime situation under control and to an 'acceptable' level.”

3. Wayne Cameron to head Police Officers' Association

Superintendent Wayne Cameron has been elected the new chairman of the Police Officers' Association (POA) during the annual conference held at the Iberostar Hotel in Montego Bay, St James on Friday, July 12, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reported.

4. Singer Pat Kelly is dead

Pat Kelly, whose Curtis Mayfield-inspired falsetto was one of the most identifiable voices in reggae, died here Tuesday from complications of kidney disease. He was believed to be in his early 70s.

5. Sixth accused in Uchence Wilson Gang trial freed

Another accused who is being tried for allegedly being a part of the Uchence Wilson Gang was freed this morning in the Home Circuit Court.

6. Bermuda man sentenced to 35 years for killing J'can

A Supreme Court judge Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to a minimum of 35 years in jail for the 2017 fatal shooting of a Jamaican national.

7. Warehouse fire along Lyndhurst Road

Fire fighters are currently tackling a blaze at a warehouse along Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew.

8. Manchester police investigating stabbing death of woman

The Manchester police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old woman who was killed in the parish on Monday.

9. Parish justice centres will help clear court backlog — Chief Justice

Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, says the establishment of parish justice centres will help to further increase the court clearance rate, which averaged 103 per cent for the January to March quarter.

10. Transport operators extend time for PM to assess fare increase

Public transportation group, Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), says they have decided to give Prime Minister Andrew Holness additional time to respond to the sector's request for a fare increase after a seven-year wait.