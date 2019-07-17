O-Wrap: Cops convicted for drugs... More funds to truck water... Sunshine Girls thrash Scotland

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:

1. Cops convicted on drug trafficking charges

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is reporting the conviction of two police officers who were found guilty on drug trafficking charges.

2. Grange to chair Sexual Harassment Bill committee

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange is to chair a joint select committee (JSC) of Parliament, which is to review the provisions of the recently tabled Sexual Harassment Bill.

3. There was no walkout on Bunting in Parliament, PNP says

The People's National Party (PNP) is insisting that there was no walkout of the Parliamentary sitting yesterday at any time, contrary to postings on social media.

4. Gov't approves additional funds to truck water

The Government has approved additional funds to truck water to communities affected by the drought, says Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr.

5. Cockpit Country project receives US$6m through UNDP

The Government has obtained US$6 million through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for a project, titled, 'Conserving biodiversity and reducing land degradation in the Cockpit Country'.

6. JET objects to Govt's handling of Port Royal cruise port project

Environment watchdog group, Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), is raising strong concerns regarding the government's handling of the proposed Port Royal Cruise Port Terminal Development project following a public meeting to discuss the finding of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

7. Sunshine Girls thrash Scotland 67-36

Jamaica's Sunshine Girls thrashed Scotland 67-36 in their Netball World Cup match at M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday.For Jamaica, goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler hit 45 goals from 48 attempts, while Romelda Aiken was 13 from 16.

8. St Andrew South police stage summer camp for youth with behavioural problems

More than 80 young people are benefiting from a 10-day summer camp being staged by the St Andrew South Police Division at the Tapioca Village in St Mary from July 16 to 26.

9. Installation of audio/visual equipment in courthouses to begin — Chuck

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says that the installation of audio/visual equipment in courthouses will begin in the coming weeks.

10. Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo gets life in US prison



Once one of the world's most powerful and notorious criminals, Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was jailed for life Wednesday -- the mandatory sentence for a host of crimes spanning a quarter-century.