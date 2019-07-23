O-Wrap: JDF soldier arrested... Jointly address corruption, PSOJ urges... IMF rep, business leaders welcome drop in unemployment

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:

1. JDF soldier arrested in 'One Don Gang' investigation

The Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch is confirming that a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has been arrested in connection with ongoing investigations surrounding the 'One Don Gang' in St Catherine.

2. Johnson Smith elected President of the Assembly during Seabed Authority 25th session

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has been elected as the President of the 25th Session of the Assembly of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) yesterday, July 22 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

3. PSOJ calls on politicians to jointly address corruption

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) in a call for politicians to jointly address corruption, says that it is “deeply concerned at what appears to be the continuing neglect of the principles of good governance and the attempted redefinition of the standards required to maintain the moral legitimacy and authority of the state.”

4. IMF rep, business leaders welcome drop in unemployment

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative, Dr Constant Lonkeng Ngouana, says the reduction in Jamaica's unemployment rate to 7.8 per cent is a “tremendous achievement”.

5. Gov't partners with Carib Cement to remove tyres from Riverton

The Government is partnering with the Caribbean Cement Company to remove between 1.5 and two million tyres from the Riverton City landfill.

6. Gov't launches project to protect forests

The Government says it is taking steps to protect and preserve the country's forest cover, through the launch of the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) Readiness Preparation Project.

7. France sweats in new record-breaking Europe heat wave

Tour de France cyclists competed in scorching temperatures and a French nuclear power plant prepared to shut down Tuesday as western Europe baked in a new heat wave already breaking longstanding records.

8. Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM



Boris Johnson won the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, heading straight into a confrontation over Brexit with Brussels and Parliament, as well as a tense diplomatic standoff with Iran.

9. WINDALCO employs 50 university students in summer programme

Bauxite company, WINDALCO, says it has employed 50 university students as part of its annual Summer Employment Programme, investing approximately $4 million in the project.

10. Nissan to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide — report

Japanese car giant Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs around the world as part of efforts to turn itself around, Kyodo News agency said Tuesday, citing company sources.