O-Wrap: JDF soldier arrested... Jointly address corruption, PSOJ urges... IMF rep, business leaders welcome drop in unemployment
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:
1. JDF soldier arrested in 'One Don Gang' investigation
The Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch is confirming that a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has been arrested in connection with ongoing investigations surrounding the 'One Don Gang' in St Catherine.
2. Johnson Smith elected President of the Assembly during Seabed Authority 25th session
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has been elected as the President of the 25th Session of the Assembly of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) yesterday, July 22 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.
3. PSOJ calls on politicians to jointly address corruption
The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) in a call for politicians to jointly address corruption, says that it is “deeply concerned at what appears to be the continuing neglect of the principles of good governance and the attempted redefinition of the standards required to maintain the moral legitimacy and authority of the state.”
4. IMF rep, business leaders welcome drop in unemployment
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative, Dr Constant Lonkeng Ngouana, says the reduction in Jamaica's unemployment rate to 7.8 per cent is a “tremendous achievement”.
5. Gov't partners with Carib Cement to remove tyres from Riverton
The Government is partnering with the Caribbean Cement Company to remove between 1.5 and two million tyres from the Riverton City landfill.
6. Gov't launches project to protect forests
The Government says it is taking steps to protect and preserve the country's forest cover, through the launch of the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) Readiness Preparation Project.
7. France sweats in new record-breaking Europe heat wave
Tour de France cyclists competed in scorching temperatures and a French nuclear power plant prepared to shut down Tuesday as western Europe baked in a new heat wave already breaking longstanding records.
8. Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM
Boris Johnson won the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, heading straight into a confrontation over Brexit with Brussels and Parliament, as well as a tense diplomatic standoff with Iran.
9. WINDALCO employs 50 university students in summer programme
Bauxite company, WINDALCO, says it has employed 50 university students as part of its annual Summer Employment Programme, investing approximately $4 million in the project.
10. Nissan to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide — report
Japanese car giant Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs around the world as part of efforts to turn itself around, Kyodo News agency said Tuesday, citing company sources.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy