O-Wrap: Reid's US$3,800 credit card ... Police seize M16 ... Major drop in dengue cases

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:

1. Samuda to provide more information on Reid's US$3,800 credit card

Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, has assured the House of Representatives that he will seek more details on a controversial credit card which was issued to the former minister Ruel Reid by the ministry.

2. Spanish Town Hospital gets new elevator

The Nation Health Fund (NHF) is announcing the commissioning of an elevator at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine on Friday, July 26.

3. J'can immigrant gets 5 months in US prison for fraud

A former sailor has been sentenced to five months in prison for stealing nearly $140,000 from the federal government by falsely claiming her husband lived in New York.

4. Police seize M16, pistol in Kingston 5

Police officers, in a joint operation with members of the Jamaica Defence Force, arrested seven people and seized a high-powered weapon, a pistol and five rounds of ammunition on Rousseau Road in Kingston 5 yesterday, Tuesday, July 23.

5. Vaz welcomes re-launch of Recycling Partners of Jamaica

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz today welcomed the re-launch of the Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ) stating that he was proud to be the minister who assisted in championing the initiative.

6. National security ministry focused on transformation of youth offenders

The Ministry of National Security is focused on the successful rehabilitation and reintegration of young offenders through the We Transform youth empowerment programme.

7. Major drop in cases of dengue – Health Minister

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, is reporting a major decline in the cases of dengue across the island.

8. Antigua's health minister wants Toyota Vitz motorcar banned

Health Minister Molwyn Joseph is calling on the Antigua and Barbuda government to ban the importation of the Toyota Vitz vehicle, describing it as a “public health issue”.

9. Mueller dismisses Trump's claims of Russia probe exoneration

Robert Mueller on Wednesday bluntly dismissed President Donald Trump's claims of total exoneration in the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election interference, telling Congress he explicitly did not clear the president of obstructing his investigation.

10. Breast implants linked to rare cancer recalled, US says

Breast implant maker Allergan has issued a worldwide recall of its textured Biocell models, which have been linked to a rare form of cancer, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday.