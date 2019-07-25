O-Wrap: VCB statue unveiling this year... Jamaica hosts Regional Sargassum Forum ... Cops arrest 13
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:
1. Statue of Veronica Campbell-Brown to be unveiled later this year
The Government is to salute outstanding Jamaican and world athlete, Veronica Campbell-Brown, during Heritage Week later this year, by unveiling a statue in her honour.
2. Tufton pleased with progress of UHWI digitisation
With the Tony Thwaites Wing now close to finalising digitisation, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton and his team did a tour of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) facilities to assess the progress of the software currently being used.
3. PICA, Jamaica Customs launch online passenger declaration form
The Passport, Citizen and Immigration Agency (PICA) in conjunction with the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) yesterday launched an online version of the Immigration and Customs Declaration form (C5) to facilitate a speedier and more efficient processing of passengers and baggage at the island's airports.
4. Jamaica to host Regional Sargassum Forum
Jamaica will on Friday host a regional forum to address the influx of sargassum in the Caribbean region.
5. DNA links woman to ganja parcel found at NMIA
A St Catherine woman was earlier this month convicted on drug charges after DNA evidence linked her to a drug parcel that was found at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in 2016.
6. MoBay bypass expected to usher in new era of development — TEF chairman
Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Godfrey Dyer, says construction of the Montego Bay perimeter road (bypass) will usher in a “new frontier of economic development” for the Second City and the wider western Jamaica.
7. Cops arrest 13 in Kingston, Clarendon firearm seizures
A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of three firearms in separate instances in Kingston and Clarendon.
8. Jamaica could borrow in domestic currency within five years
Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, says Jamaica could be in a position to borrow from the international capital market in local currency within five years.
9. Traffic delays for Black River Day celebrations tomorrow
The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the motoring public that movements through the town of Black River, St Elizabeth, will be restricted tomorrow.
10. Feeling the heat, Belgian drug suspects call cops
It really wasn't the day to get trapped in a shipping container full of cocaine in the port of Antwerp.Wednesday was the hottest ever recorded in Belgium, and somehow two suspects got stuck in the metal box.
