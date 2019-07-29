O-Wrap: McNeil denies govt credit card... TA to offer 4-year licenses... Mother, daughter murdered

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:

1. PNP's McNeil denies being issued with govt credit card

Former Minister of Tourism and current Shadow Minister of Tourism, Dr Wykeham McNeill is disputing reports in the public domain that during his tenure as Minister of Tourism he was given the facility of a government credit card.

2. NEPA probes discolouration of Outram River in St Mary

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is currently investigating reports of a 'reddish-pink' discolouration of the Outram River that runs through Port Maria in St Mary.

3. St Mary man dies after being struck by car

A 23-year-old man died yesterday as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor car on the White River main road in St Ann.

4. $13.3m worth of cocaine seized at Kingston Port

The police along with a Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) from the Jamaica Customs have seized approximately 10.2 kilograms of cocaine worth $13.3 million on a vessel at a container terminal in Kingston.

5. Transport Authority to offer 4-year licenses in 2020 — Montague

The Transport Authority will be offering four-year licenses to transport operators as of April 2020.

6. NWC supplying trucked water to sections of west rural St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that a trucking schedule is now being implemented to supply the Rural St Andrew communities of Claypole, Burnt Shop and surroundings.

7. NWA restricts right turns from Grants Pen Ave onto Constant Spring Road

The National Works Agency (NWA) has restricted right turns from Grants Pen Avenue onto Constant Spring Road with immediate effect.

8. Mother, daughter murdered in Eltham Park, Spanish Town

A woman and her daughter were murdered at their home in the community of Eltham Park, in Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.

9. French NGO files lawsuit over lead risks from Notre-Dame blaze

A French environmental group said Monday that it had filed a lawsuit accusing officials of failing to move quickly to contain the risks of lead contamination after the fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris last April.

10. 2021 declared International Year for Elimination of Child Labour

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has unanimously adopted a resolution declaring 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, and has asked the International Labour Organization to take the lead in its implementation.