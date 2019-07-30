O-Wrap: Portland teacher killed ... New rules for tourism security ... 'Be aware of migrating criminals'

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:

1. Ann Marie Vaz condemns murder of Portland teacher

East Portland Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz is condemning the murder of a teacher in David Lane, Port Antonio this morning, reportedly in an act of domestic abuse.

2. Bartlett sees new record for July tourist arrivals

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says that this month's tourism visitor arrival figures will set a new record for the month of July.

3. PCJ completes $136-m energy projects at Education Ministry

The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) says that through its Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP) it has completed three major energy efficiency intervention projects totalling J$136 million at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's head office in Kingston.

4. Bartlett says new rules emerging for tourism security

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says that the way forward for Jamaica's tourism product is being defined by a new architecture emerging from the recent detailed security audit of the industry.

5. Water Resources Authority says sources are not critically low

Managing Director of the Water Resources Authority (WRA), Peter Clarke, says that despite the ongoing dry spell, the nation's water sources are not critically low.

6. J'can freed of murder charge in Antigua

A Jamaican, in custody for the past 18 months on a charge of murder, has been freed after a magistrate court upheld a no case submission on Monday.

7. Be aware of migrating criminals, bank official cautions St Elizabeth residents

Head of security at JN Bank Michael Powell is cautioning residents of St Elizabeth to be more aware of their surroundings and, in particular, criminals who may be migrating from neighbouring parishes of St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, where a State of Emergency is now in effect.

8. Do not abandon the elderly at hospitals, Tufton pleads

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, is urging relatives and employees of nursing homes who leave elderly and shut-in people at hospitals as a drop-off zone, to cease and desist.

9. J'can nabbed with ganja at St Vincent airport, denied bail

A Jamaican man has been remanded into custody after he appeared in the Serious Offences Court on Monday charged with possession of 30.85 pounds of marijuana with intent to supply.

10. 'Amateur' Capital One hack stuns US security community

The massive data breach at Capital One appeared to be an unsophisticated attack from a single hacker, raising questions about the security of the financial system and insider threats to cloud computing.