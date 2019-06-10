O-Wrap: Bunting explains leadership challenge… Suspect in elderly woman's murder charged… Grange lauds Girlz

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Bunting says he's answering the people's call

Peter Bunting says defeat for the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) in the Portland Eastern by-election and feedback on the "ground" were defining triggers for his decision to challenge Dr Peter Phillips for leadership of the party.

2. Cops seek assistance in murder of two sisters in Duhaney Park

The police are appealing to the public for assistance in the shooting death of two sisters at their home on Keats Avenue in Duhaney Park, Kingston yesterday.

3. Canada to ban single-use plastics from 2021

Canada will ban single-use plastics from 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday, declaring it a "global challenge" to phase out the plastic bags, straws and cutlery clogging the world's oceans.

4. Provisions made for housing developments in revised rainwater harvesting guideline

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, says the revised rainwater harvesting planning policy guideline will have provisions to facilitate water harvesting for housing and commercial developments.

5. St James man accused of setting elderly woman on fire surrenders

A man has surrendered to the police in relation to the death of 74-year-old Evelyn Blair who died from injuries she received when she was set ablaze in Lima district, St James in April.

6. South Africa vs West Indies World Cup match rained off

7. Bunting urges supporters to show love, respect during internal campaign

Insisting that Peoples National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips is his friend and that his decision to launch a leadership challenge is not "personal", Manchester Central Member of Parliament (MP) Peter Bunting wants his supporters to show "love and respect" to all during the internal campaign.

8. Pilot killed in NYC helicopter crash

9. Girlz were valiant against Brazil — Grange

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has lauded the efforts of the Reggae Girlz in their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup match yesterday.

10. No official functions during mourning period for Seaga

No public social functions or official events should be held during the four-day period of mourning in honour of the life and service of late former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga.