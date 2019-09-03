O-Wrap: PCJ confirms third oil seep ... JAMPRO targeting Latin America... Knight blasts Rise United's Golding

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. PCJ confirms third oil seep onshore in Jamaica

Petroleum of Corporation (PCJ) says that tests carried out by two separate independent laboratories have confirmed an oil seep identified in 2018 as the island's third live oil-seep.

2. Phillips launches Norman Manley Legacy Programme

President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips yesterday launched the Norman Manley Legacy Programme (NMLP), in what the party says is a year-long initiative “to reinforce the PNP's core values and practices through training and a series of community-based activities”.

3. Disaster response team 'primed and ready' to assist Bahamas, says Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica has mobilised the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to be dispatched to assist the hurricane-ravaged, neighbouring islands of The Bahamas.

4. JAMPRO targeting Latin America for Jamaican exporters

Jamaica Trade and Investment Promotions agency (JAMPRO) will be leading a delegation of six companies to the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Flavors trade exhibition in Cali, Colombia. The three-day trade mission will begin today, September 3, JAMPRO said in a release.

5. Mayberry Foundation donates $1m to Sandals/Bahamas relief

Adam Stewart (left) deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts and president of the Sandals Foundation in discussion this morning with Christopher Berry (centre) of Mayberry Foundation and Karen Zacca, project manager at Sandals Foundation. Berry, chairman of Mayberry Investments, was making a donation of $1million towards The Bahamas hurricane relief effort after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands this week.

6. Man charged for fatally shooting acquaintance

The police say that a man has been charged for the June 24, 2019 killing of an acquaintance on Harbour Street in downtown Kingston.

7. Knight blasts Rise United's Golding for 'suspicious fundraising scheme'

The OnePNP Campaign is calling on the People's National Party's (PNP) Election Monitoring Committee to immediately investigate an announcement by the Rise United Campaign Chairman, Mark Golding, that he has raised $10 million to create an endowment fund to help struggling party workers.

8. Concerns over drought situation in region prevail despite rains

The Barbados-based Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CDPMN) today said even as rainfall continues to increase across the region, there is more concern over long-term drought that can continue to cause below normal levels of groundwater, large rivers and reservoirs.

9. Dorian forces flight cancellations out of MoBay

MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ) operators of Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay is reporting that they have received confirmation of cancelled flights into the United States from a number of airlines due to the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

10. California officials say 34 presumed dead after fire on scuba-diving boat

No one likely escaped the flames that tore through a boat packed with scuba divers, with all 34 people sleeping below deck presumed dead during a Labour Day weekend expedition off the Southern California coast, authorities said Tuesday as they called off the search for survivors.