O-Wrap: Husband of murdered teacher arrested... New flights from South America, Russia ... C'bean keeping eye on new storm

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. Husband of murdered Manchester teacher in custody

Head of the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent Wayne Cameron, has revealed that the husband of murdered Manchester teacher Carolyn Davis-Campbell was taken into custody last night.

2. C&W Foundation pledges US$500K to Bahamas hurricane relief

C&W Communications (C&W) through its Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, today announced that it has earmarked US$500,000 toward immediate and longer-term relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian that devastated parts of The Bahamas.

3. Island Grill's Thalia Lyn is PSOJ Hall of Fame inductee

Founder of Island Grill, Thalia Lyn, has been announced as the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame inductee for 2019.

4. Tourism Minister announces new flights from South America, Russia

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, has announced new flights out of South America and Russia to Jamaica.

5. Construction of new Port Maria fire station to begin soon — Samuda

Construction is expected to begin soon on a new fire station in Port Maria, St Mary following Cabinet's approval of a $217.5-million contract to Marshall Construction Company Limited.

6. Jamaica Council of Churches reaches out to The Bahamas

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is extending “deepest sympathy to and prayers for the people of The Bahamas on account of the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Dorian.

7. C'bean keeping an eye on new tropical storm as Dorian moves away

Residents in the Caribbean were keeping an eye on tropical storm Gabrielle that strengthened over the open Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday even as Bahamians are coming to terms with the devastation and death caused by Hurricane Dorian that is moving towards the United States with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (mph).

8. Grange calls entertainment industry leaders to discuss response to Bahamas devastation

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has called a meeting with leaders in the local entertainment industry to develop a strategy to assist people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

9. UK's Johnson calls vote on holding early elections after Brexit defeat

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called for parliament to vote in favour of holding early elections after MPs dealt a major blow against his Brexit strategy.

10. Many did not make it out of Hurricane Dorian, Bahamian official says

A senior Bahamian official says it would be “very difficult” for many people in Abacos to have survived the “sheer volume” of water that had flooded the island as a result of the passage of Hurricane Dorian earlier this week.