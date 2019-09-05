O-Wrap: SOE declared in St Catherine, Clarendon ... Rise United spreading fake news says One PNP ...Ja relief mission headed to Bahamas
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:
1. SOE declared in St Catherine, Clarendon
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared a State of Public Emergency (SOE) for the parishes of St Catherine and Clarendon.He made the announcement a today at a press conference at Jamaica House.
2. Fewer than 6% of cops charged by INDECOM — Anderson
Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says fewer than six per cent of police officers were charged by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) in 2018.
3. Work in progress to forge closer ties between cannabis dealers, US banks — Shaw
Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, says the Government is working on establishing better relationships between dealers in the local cannabis industry and banks in the United States, for growth of the developing sector.
4. Rise United spreading fake news, says OnePNP
The Peter Phillips-led OnePNP campaign says it continues to enjoy massive delegate support ahead of Saturday's leadership election.
5. Transport group to meet with Montague over fare increase
The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) says it is pleased that Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has reopened the window of communication with the public transport sector on the matter of a fare increase.
6. 'Let's pray'
At least 20 people are dead and thousands in need of assistance in The Bahamas following the passage of category 5 Hurricane Dorian, which ploughed through Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama, downing power lines and infrastructure.
7. Jamaica disaster relief mission headed to The Bahamas
Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica will be sending an advanced disaster relief mission to The Bahamas to aid with the Hurricane recovery efforts there.
8. Jamaicans among 39 nabbed as human rights violators in US
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says nationals from Jamaica and Haiti are among 39 fugitives arrested – 30 males and nine females –for their roles in known or suspected human rights violations during a nationwide operation.
The controversy surrounding the fight for the leadership of the People's National Party (PNP) deepened yesterday with the Dr Peter Phillips-led OnePNP team alleging that the Peter Bunting-led Rise United team has been involved in vote-buying.
10. NWC announces scheduled water supply for Portmore
The National Water Commission is advising customers in Portmore communities that it has implemented a water supply regulation until further notice.NWC said this is as a result of a decline in water supply inflows to Portmore.
