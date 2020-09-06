Oxford University Press offers free online access to CSEC, CAPE textbooks
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Oxford University Press is offering free access to its textbooks online, including those for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).
This is a part of the company's wider move to provide temporary free access to over 200 digital versions of student books while schools are affected by the coronavirus.
The company said the free access to its resources will end on September 30, 2020.
The move is in support of teaching and learning at home, the company said.
The resources are accessible via link (http://bit.ly/CXCTextbooks) and can be shared by teachers to students and parents within their organisation.
