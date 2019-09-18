PAAC to write Mining Ministry on mining in Cockpit Country

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) has signalled its intent to write to the Mining Ministry to get answers on bauxite mining in the Cockpit Country.

The suggestion was made a short while ago from North West Manchester Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips at a meeting of the committee at Gordon House.

Phillips noted the protests by opposing interest groups at Parliament yesterday, and said both sides needed to be heard but that there needs to be some form of intervention.

He said the country needs clarity on the Cockpit County boundaries, which is a major bone of contention between environmentalists and other interests, and mining company Noranda Bauxite Partners.

Committee chairman Dr Wykeham McNeill indicated that the PAAC will ask the ministry to provide a report, which should include the recommended boundaries since 2013. The committee also wants to discuss the closure of Alpart.

Alphea Saunders