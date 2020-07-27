PAHO, CDB launch 'Stronger Together' campaign

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) today launched the 'Stronger Together' campaign to promote mental well-being and positive coping strategies during times of stress and crisis.

The campaign is aimed at raising awareness about mental health and providing tools and information to promote psychosocial support.

In a joint statement today, the organisations said the campaign is being launched as Caribbean countries continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Atlantic hurricane season.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed our lives in unprecedented ways, triggering reactions of fear, depression, anxiety and worry. These effects will likely be exacerbated as countries face the 2020 hurricane season. We appreciate the partnership with CDB to launch the 'Stronger Together' campaign, which aims to build resilience and help people remain calm, connected, safe and hopeful,” Jessie Schutt-Aine, PAHO subregional programme coordinator for the Caribbean said.

According to the organisation, the campaign will also tackle the stigma associated with accessing mental health services.

It will place a special focus on vulnerable people such as children and adolescents, women, older people, people with disabilities, essential workers, and people with pre-existing conditions.

“It will also help start conversations around gender issues, including the different roles that men and women have in the family and the community, a possible rise in gender-based violence during the pandemic, and the importance of ensuring that all communication products are more accessible to persons with disabilities,” the statement read.