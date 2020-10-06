PAHO donates essential items for Jamaica's COVID-19 response
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) today provided essential items in support of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' COVID-19 response.
In a series of tweets today, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said PAHO, through the United States Agency for International Development, United Nations, and Canadian funding, procured items based on the priority needs outlined by the ministry.
This, the minister said, included 15 intensive care unit beds, 13 satellite phones, thermometers, scanners and KN 95 masks.
“These items are part of a US$700,000 COVID-19 response package to scale up Jamaica's capacity to prevent, detect, monitor and control outbreaks of COVID-19, and build international and national coordination. We are grateful for the support from our multilateral partners,” Dr Tufton said in a tweet.
