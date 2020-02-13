PAHO prepares C'bean countries for lab diagnosis of new coronavirus

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says it is preparing eight Caribbean countries for laboratory diagnosis of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, PAHO said that virology experts at its Washington-based headquarters have travelled to the Caribbean to ensure that laboratory specialists are trained and equipped to identify and respond to potential imported cases of the new coronavirus.

Training in the Caribbean began in Suriname, followed by Barbados and Haiti, and will continue later this week in Jamaica, Belize and Dominica, PAHO said.

Next week PAHO said experts will travel to the Bahamas and Guyana to complete this initiative in the sub-region.

In addition to this, on February 10 PAHO said the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad and Tobago informed that its laboratory is ready to respond to the new coronavirus.

“As one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, the Caribbean must prepare to detect and respond quickly to imported cases of COVID-19,” said Yitades Gebre, PAHO's representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean countries.

“Providing countries with the reagents and knowledge needed to perform early diagnosis is key for outbreak response and protecting our populations.”

During the training, PAHO said laboratories, which include both national influenza centres and flu national labs, are provided with the diagnostic materials required to test for COVID-19.

This includes primers, probes and positive controls.

According to PAHO, participants are then trained in the main tests, adding that protocols are available to carry out a practical exercise of molecular detection.