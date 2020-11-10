PAHO providing antigen tests and training to Caricom countries

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) today said it has deployed 190,000 new COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests donated to four countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is conducting training to implement pilot testing of their operation.

Suriname is the only Caricom country to receive the tests. Paramaribo will receive 30,000, while from its logistics stock in Panama, PAHO shipped 80,000 tests to Ecuador, 40,000 to El Salvador and 40,000 to Honduras.

In addition, PAHO said it is training staff to carry out pilot testing for implementation in Ecuador, El Salvador, Suriname, and in Mexico, which is receiving tests through the World Health Organization (WHO).

These new tests, recently approved by WHO, could transform the region's COVID-19 response by allowing health workers to undertake accurate, rapid testing for symptomatic patients, even in remote communities.

Rapid antigen tests are more accurate in determining if someone is currently infected, unlike previous rapid antibody tests, which can show when someone has had COVID-19 but often gives a negative result during the early stages of infection.

PAHO is assisting countries to implement new testing protocols to ensure that health workers know how to use the new diagnostics and report their results. Consultations and training on implementation of the COVID-19 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests are being undertaken in Jamaica and Venezuela, as well as in Honduras, Costa Rica, and Trinidad and Tobago.