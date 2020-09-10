PAHO seeks to maintain care for mental health patients

WASHINGTON, United States — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) today said it is seeking to strengthen health systems in the region to address the potential increase in mental health cases (both new and worsening pre-existing cases) and to maintain continuity of care for people with mental health and substance use problems.

This, it said, is particularly relevant as health systems may be under-resourced or overburdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, September 10, is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day. This year's theme is Working Together to Prevent Suicide.

In a press release today, the PAHO said suicide can be prevented and that effective interventions are available.

It noted that on a personal level, early detection and treatment of depression and alcohol use disorders are critical to suicide prevention, as well as follow-up contact with those who have tried suicide and psychosocial support in communities. The organisation said if a person detects warning signs of suicide themselves or in someone they know, they should seek help from a health care professional as soon as possible.

Additionally, the organisation said removing barriers to access to mental health care, limiting access to the means to commit suicide, providing truthful and appropriate information on the subject in the media, as well as reducing the stigma associated with seeking help can also help reduce suicide.

PAHO also recommended incorporating mental and psychosocial health support into COVID-19 response plans and efforts.

Some recommendations include providing remote or virtual care, adapting and disseminating messages for the general population, as well as for the most at-risk populations, and training health workers and other community members on the subject.