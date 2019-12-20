PAHO urges Caribbean to prepare for heatwave
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is warning Caribbean countries to be prepared to deal with the heatwaves that have so far affected Australia, Canada, the United States, Europe, India, Pakistan and Japan.
It is predicting that this phenomenon will hit various parts of South America and as a result countries in the Americas should be prepared due to the impact that this could have on peoples' health, including the risk of death.
PAHO noted that over the past 12 months, at least 24 countries in the Americas have been affected by heatwaves. They include the Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
PAHO said it has developed communication materials to enable members of the public to be prepared, as well as a guide to help countries in the Americas formulate contingency plans to address heatwaves.
“The guide provides recommendations that the health sector and meteorological agencies can implement to prepare for and better respond to this threat, prevent the adverse effects of heatwaves, care for affected people, and save lives.”
PAHO said people with a higher risk of experiencing complications or death during a heatwave are children, older adults and those with chronic conditions that require daily medication and that reaction to heat depends on each person's ability to adapt and serious effects can appear suddenly.
