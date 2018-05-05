PAHO urges C'bean countries to participate in regional health project

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is urging Caribbean countries such as Guyana, Suriname and Haiti to respond to proposals aimed at supporting research that addresses the system-wide changes required to achieve regional health targets within the framework of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



PAHO said applications must be must be received by May 15, this year and that successful projects will receive a research grant for a maximum of US$30,000.



It said these grants are “intended for individuals responsible for programme implementation in a public institution in Latin America and/or the Caribbean.



The initiative titled “Embedding Research for the Sustainable Development Goals (ER-SDG), is organized by PAHO, the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research (Alliance HPSR) and the UNICEF/United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)/World Bank/World Health Organization (WHO) Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases.



PAHO said the initiative “recognises the need for embedded research that strengthens health programmes, policies and systems in Latin America and the Caribbean.



“Embedding research in real-world settings is a vital part of ensuring its relevance to specific health systems, so that government agencies, research institutions, donors and civil society can more effectively act on recommendations and address systemic gaps.



“Research questions must, therefore, originate from those working at the front-line of health delivery and implementation to ensure that existing health programs, policies and systems can be improved in accordance with local settings, PAHO said, noting that applicants must submit a concept note on a programme, policy or system level problem related to the SDGs.



“This problem can focus on, but is not limited to, SDG 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages, and SDG 10: Reduce inequalities within and among countries,” it said.



PAHO said this includes projects on topics such as communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, child and maternal health, emergency preparedness and disaster relief, among others.



Funding should not be used to pay for additional staff but can be used to cover the costs of researchers' time, data collection activities and other related research activities, PAHO said, noting that previous ER-SDG recipients include a programme on the prevention and control of tuberculosis in the incarcerated population; the implementation of a drug interchangeability policy; and the development of a critical path of women affected by Zika and the exercise of their sexual and reproductive rights