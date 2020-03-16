PAJ asks Gov't to remember the press in press conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) says it is reminding the Government that in a crisis like the COVID-19 outbreak currently being faced by Jamaica, “the role of the press becomes even more crucial”.

The PAJ was referring to last Friday's press conference held by the Office of the Prime Minister which lasted for well over an hour, but concluded without any questions being taken from journalists.

“It is often through probing policymakers that gaps in decision-making are exposed and essential questions are answered,” the PAJ said in a news release.

“We are calling for the Office of the Prime Minister and all other Government entities to ensure that there is no repetition of what happened on Friday,” the PAJ continued.