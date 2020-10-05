PATH students at two St Ann primary schools issued tablets
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information yesterday distributed 144 tablets to two primary schools in St Ann to support virtual learning for students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).
Brown's Town Primary received 126 tablets while 18 devices were delivered to Alva Primary under the Tablets in Schools Programme. Brown's Town received an additional eight devices on behalf of New Fortress Energy. The tablets are for students from grades four to six.
Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams handed over the devices during separate ceremonies held on the grounds of each institution.
A total of 40,000 tablets are to be distributed to 500 primary schools, a process expected to be completed by the end of November.
The first delivery, of 146 devices, was made to Holy Family Infant and Primary School in downtown Kingston on Friday.
The tablets are being distributed by E-Learning Jamaica Ltd.
The total value of those being delivered this year is US$6.2 million.
