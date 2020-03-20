PATH students to receive meals from chain restaurants

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has reached agreements with Restaurant Associates Limited, operators of the Burger King, Popeye's and Little Caesars franchises; and Restaurants of Jamaica, operators of KFC, to provide meals to students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

The WYSINCO Group will also be providing cases of Freshhh Lite orange juice.

Restaurant Associates Limited will be assisting with the provision of meals to the PATH students for six school days from Friday, March 20 to Friday, March 27, 2020. The meals will comprise 24,000 KING SWISS sandwiches – with 4,000 being provided each day for six days, starting today; and continuing next Monday to Friday, March 23-27.

Additionally, 64 cases of scholastic toys (12,800 units) will be donated for the week of March 23-27.

At the same time, KFC will provide one meal (a one piece box meal) for 600 PATH beneficiaries. This will be distributed equally among the ministry's six regions - 100 meals per region. KFC will provide the ministry with 600 vouchers for distribution on March 20. The regional directors will decide on the schools/students to benefit as well as distribution points.

Minister with Responsibility for Education, Karl Samud, has welcomed the outpouring of support from members of the private sector.

“We are thankful for this massive show of kindness. As a government we know that it can be challenging for our most vulnerable to provide proper nutrition to students at this time. These partnerships will benefit thousands of our students.”

The Ministry of Education has also partnered with ODPEM to create distribution sites for the provision of meals for the students. On the recommendation of ODPEM, with the support of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, all the main churches in each district in each parish will be used as distribution sites. These sites are referred to as the Adventist Development Relief Centres.

Nutrition Products Limited will continue to distribute their snacks of baked products, ready-made porridge, lactose free milk, juice and water to primary schools to augment the partnerships outlined above.

Deliveries will be sent to each drop off point no more than twice per week. The regional directors, in collaboration with principals, will decide on the final distribution point for each school.