PA Benjamin to increase production of rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Pharmaceutical and chemical company P A Benjamin says that while their stocks of rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and hand sanitizers are low at this time, they are making preparations to fill the demand caused by the COVID-19 threat to the island.

“The unusually high demand for our products has led to the depletion of stock at our distributor. However, we have taken steps to increase production and are confident that we will be able to meet demand and be back in stock within the next week,” the company said in a statement today.

“PA Benjamin is strongly committed to our customers and encourages all Jamaicans to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health during this time, the company added.