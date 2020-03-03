PCJ's expenditure added to MSET budget

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, indicated today that almost $800 million have been added to the budget to cover operational expenses at the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ).

Dr Clarke explained that the addition of the $792 million to the estimates has become necessary, because the PCJ has been reintegrated into the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology. However, he explained that the amount will be covered by a financial distribution from the PCJ.

“You will recall that that we are re-integrating the PCJ into its parent ministry. Its functions will continue and the financing of those functions will have to be added to the central government expenditure budget, and will be financed by a distribution from PCJ from the funds that they have,” he noted.

The PCJ was originally created as an agency of government by the Petroleum Act, with the exclusive right to explore and develop the petroleum resources of Jamaica. It is also the Government department charged with the responsibility for facilitating the development of the country's energy resources. However, it was fully integrated into the ministry last year following the scandal at Petrojam.

The additional funding has increased the 2020/21 estimates of expenditure, which parliament's Standing Finance Committee (SFC) has been reviewing since this morning, from$852.7 billion to $853.5.