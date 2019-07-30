PCJ completes $136-m energy projects at Education Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) says that through its Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP) it has completed three major energy efficiency intervention projects totalling J$136 million at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's head office in Kingston.

According to the PCJ, the projects which span a three-year period started in 2015 with an electrical distribution upgrade and the installation of a 78 tonne energy efficient air conditioning system on two floors of Building One at a value of approximately J$32 million.

Following this undertaking, in 2016 the EECP invested over J$13 million in the implementation of 7,500 square foot of solar control film application on windows at the ministry.

“Most recently the EECP carried out a J$91 million project which involved retrofitting the remaining three floors of Building One as well as all of Building Two and the annex with a 173 tonne energy efficient air conditioning system. The modern, efficient cooling system which was designed using Variable Refrigerant Flow, (VRF) based on the building's use and conditions, is expected to result in a 34 per cent reduction in the air conditioning electricity consumption at the Ministry,” the PCJ said in release.

“Among the other benefits of the new system is the introduction of fresh air into the cooled office spaces to reduce and remove potentially harmful pathogens and bacteria from the environment. Also, the entity now has the option of managing their cooling selectively through an internet based smart Building Management System which should lower energy consumption and reduce the carbon footprint,” PCJ added.

“The projects carried out by the PCJ symbolise continuous progress as we implement more alternative energy solutions in the public sector and therefore position the Government of Jamaica as a model for responsible energy use,” Acting Group General Manager, Robert Clarke said at the handing over ceremony for the projects.